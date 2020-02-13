BROWN, MARY "LOLLI"

BROWN, Mary "Lollie" Hewlette, 98, of Richmond, transitioned on January 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton K. Brown Sr.; and daughter, Patricia Brown-Jones. Surviving are her son, Milton K. Brown Jr. (Myrtle); two daughters, Rosemary G. Morton (James) and Karen B. Wentt; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred H. Johnson; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 2900 Hanes Ave. Interment Hickory Grove Memorial Cemetery, Surry County, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the L. Douglas Wilder Library C/O Virginia Union University, 1500 N. Lombardy St., Richmond, Va. 23220. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
