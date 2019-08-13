BROWN, Michael Andre, of Richmond, passed away on August 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Traqon and Davonte Tyler; his mother, Mary Harris; and his father, Wilton Brown Jr. He is also survived by two sisters, Ebony and Utica Brown; as well as many other family and friends. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahanock Hwy., Aylett, Va. Interment will follow in Third Union Baptist Church cemetery Walkerton, Va.View online memorial