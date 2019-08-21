BROWN, Norman "Mickey" Lee, 70, of Richmond, departed this life August 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joan Brown; one son, Jamar Scott (Athena); four grandchildren, Justin, Rashad, Jada and Nina; a great-grandson, Rashad Jr.; one brother, Bernard Brown Jr. (Judy); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Scott-Chambers and Wanda Scott; two brothers-in-law, William (Melissa) and Vincent Scott; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and where funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial