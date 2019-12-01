BROWN, Mr. Paul Edward, age 89, of South Hill, died November 26, 2019, at his residence. He was a retired electrician for the former USCO of South Hill and the widower of Ima Hodges Brown. Paul is survived by a son, Bruce E. Brown and wife, Loree, of Caroline County, Va.; a stepdaughter, Ellen S. Thompson and husband, Gary, of South Hill; a stepson, Jerry Moore and wife, Lynn, of Laytonsville, Md.; four grandchildren, Ciera E. Brown, Brett Moore, Aeron Moore Harrell, Blair Thompson Rowe. Paul is also survived by his brother, Merrill T. Brown; a sister, Dorothy B. Hodges; and sister, Peggy B. Allen. He was preceded in death by his father, Tate Harvey Brown; mother, Thursey Hudgens Brown; a brother, Gordon F. Brown; sister, Bertha Brown Harper; a son, Bryan Tate Brown; and a stepson, Ricky Moore. A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home, with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Brown family.View online memorial