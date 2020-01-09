BROWN, Richard T. Jr., 42, of King William, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Raven and Leah Brown; and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard T. Brown Sr. He is also survived by a brother, Michael; and sister, Sharon Thomas. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. Funeral services, with Dr. Donald M. Moss Sr. officiating, will be held 12 noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at The Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2070 Mt. Olive Cohoke Rd., King William, Va. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens, Glen Allen, Va.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RICHARD BROWN, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.