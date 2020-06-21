BROWN, Roderick Dew, died peacefully at home in Bon Air on June 13, 2020. He was born in Pulaski, Virginia, on June 9, 1933, the son of the late William Horatio Brown and Ellen Byrd Dew Brown. He spent his formative years in Colorado and New Mexico before returning to Austinville, Virginia, where he received the rank of Eagle Scout in 1949. Mr. Brown married Mary Carter "Pat" Younger in Blacksburg on August 23, 1958. The couple settled in Richmond, Virginia. After a successful career, Mr. Brown retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield. In his retirement, Rod enjoyed time spent with his family, painting and woodworking. Mr. Brown traced his ancestors to Colonial America. Rod was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, where he served as president of the Richmond Chapter, Virginia State President and Vice President of the Mid-Atlantic States. He was also a member of the Jamestowne Society and the Society of Colonial Wars, where he served as Governor. He was formerly a member of the Sons of the Revolution. He is survived by his devoted wife, Pat; their son, Rick Brown and his wife, Betsy of Goochland; their daughter, Ellen Blackburn and her husband, Michael of Parker, Colorado; four granddaughters and 10 great-grandchildren. Rod is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jessie Brown of Surgoinsville, Tennessee and her children, William H. Brown III, Mary Jessie Proffit and Conner Brown. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Horatio Brown Jr. Mr. Brown was a longtime member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church, where he served as treasurer. For the last decade, he was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's at a later date. Burial will take place in Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court