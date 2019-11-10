BROWN, Rodney Cushing, died on November 4, 2019. Born on March 6, 1931, in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the only child of Margaret Moran Brown and Cecil Brown. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline Peebles Brown; and his daughter, Margaret Ann Brown. He is survived by his son, Mark Peebles Brown (Carmen); grandchildren, Stuart Elizabeth Brown, John Peebles Brown, all of Seattle, Wash.; and his cousin, Carol Dyer of Annapolis, Md. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Peebles Thaxton (Harold) of Richmond; his brother-in-law, Robert Alvin Peebles (Mary Jane) of Blufton, S.C.; his niece, Chandler Thaxton Klevana (Leighton) of Richmond; his nephew, William Eppes Thaxton of N.Y.; his great-niece, Elizabeth Klevana; and great-nephew, Leighton Klevana, both of Richmond. After graduating from Milton Academy in 1950, he attended the University of Virginia, where he pitched on the baseball team. After two years, he left to enlist in the Air Force during the Korean War, where he served as a 1st Lieutenant and navigator, flying supply planes over the Pacific. In the Air Force, Rod's baseball abilities continued to shine. He pitched for the Air Force and won the Armed Services Championship in 1955. And as a member of the Air Force All Stars, he pitched an exhibition game in Guam against the New York Yankees. After the War, he returned to UVA to complete his bachelor's degree in economics. And as a pitcher for the Cavaliers, he led the ACC in ERA his senior year. Rod spent over 40 years in Richmond's financial industry, retiring in 2010 as Vice President of Investments at Davenport and Company. A natural athlete and sportsman, he made every sport look effortless, especially golf. He was a member of the County Club of Petersburg and the Country Club of Virginia, as well as a member of the "Fifty-Fivers" and "The Captains." Calm, confident and content with the quiet things in life, Rod was especially happy spending time with family and his beloved wife, Madeline. The family would like to thank the staff on the 2nd and 4th floors at Cedarfield and Charles Patterson for their care and compassion. The family will celebrate Rod's life at a private gathering later this month. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice Community Care (10128 W Broad St # J, Glen Allen, Va. 23060), or any veterans organization.View online memorial