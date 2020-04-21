BROWN, Selma Gordesky, 100, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., passed away April 19, 2020. Daughter of the late Reba Kazansky and Sidney Gordesky, born on August 19, 1919. She married her late husband Jacob Brown on December 28, 1941. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel Gordesky (Norma), David "Bud" Gorde (Estelle); and sister-in-law, Rachel B. Banks. She is survived by her three children, Maralyn Kocen (Donald) of Richmond, Larry Edmund Brown (Dominique) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Kenneth Allen Brown (Toby) of Boca Raton, Fla.; four grandchildren, Scott Kocen (Susan) of Richmond, William Kocen (Jennifer) of Richmond, Jason Brown (Jaime) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Reid Brown of Richmond; four great-grandchildren, Samantha Kocen, Hannah Kocen, Alexandra Brown and Aidan Brown. The family extends our warm appreciation to Selma's caregivers over the years, Annette McClusky, Elizabeth Theimann and Dez Chin. Selma was President of what is The Richmond Chapter of Hadassah and was honored with Circle of Founders, Keeper of the Gate, Life member and An Annuitant. She was a generous donor to the Richmond Holocaust Museum. Her community service included Richmond's Meals on Wheels. She was an active member of the Jewish Women's Club and founded JCC Selma G. Brown Senior Adult Transportation Endowment Fund. She had a love of music and a passion for painting and sculpting. Even with all her passions in life, the most important love of Selma's life was her family. Memorial service will be announced later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Holocaust Museum and the Richmond Chapter of Hadassah.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
UPDATE: Four Northern Virginia counties account for 42% of state's COVID-19 hospitalizations
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…