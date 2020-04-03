BROWN, Steven Michael, 68, of Shacklefords, Va., passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2020. Steven was an avid Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Steven was a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the 82nd Airborn Division of the U.S. Army. He retired from Philip Morris after 28 years of service. Steven was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Katherine Manes. Steven is survived by two sons, Steven Brown and Mike Brown; five sisters, Margaret Ice, Patricia Paruscio, Rose Marie Harris, Elizabeth Sue Cook, Theresa Wilson; five grandchildren, Savannah, Jasmine, Hailey, Hunter, Mason; a great-grandson, Cullen; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
