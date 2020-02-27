BROWN, SUSAN "SUSIE SUNSHINE"

BROWN, Susan Lynn "Susie Sunshine," 52, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick M. Brown Sr. She is survived by her son, Justin Wade Brown; mother, Wanda Byrd; stepfather, Randolph Byrd Jr. (Rose Marie); grandmother, Lily Mae Byrd; sister, Debra Fincher (Mick); brother, F. Michael Brown Jr. (Kristy); brothers, Jeff Byrd (Vicki) and John Byrd (Michaela); sisters, Charlene Booth (Carrington), Nikki Coppola (Michael) and Christy Kubicki (Edward); and numerous nieces and nephews. Susie worked in financial banking from the time she was 18 years old until 2015. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Monday, March 2, with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Henrico Humane Society (henricohumane.org) or to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
