BROWN, Terry Lee, 65, of Goochland, departed this life Sunday, March 22, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her loving husband, Junius Brown Jr.; son, Antoine Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020. A private Celebration of Life service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at March Funeral Home. For live streaming, contact March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
