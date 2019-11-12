BROWN, Terry Orlando, peacefully received his heavenly wings on November 7, 2019. Terry leaves his very loving and devoted family, his son, who was "His Everything," Terrell "TJ" James, and his mother, Loleta Brown; stepson, Marcel James; sisters, Nancy Pride, Joan Jones (Lee), Jean Ford, Jacqueline Brown and Malissa Oulds (William); brothers, Roger Brown (Cathy), Ronald Brown (Denise) and Stuart Brown; aunt, Shirley Freeman (Joseph); uncles, Rev. Clarence Turner (Alice) and Rev. Leroy McLaughlin; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; and his protector, "Fatboy." His earthly remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where his funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. Rev. Duane T. Fields Sr., eulogist and Rev. Dr. Arlene Simmons, officiant.View online memorial