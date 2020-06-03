BROWN, Thomas "Tom" Warren, 70, of Midlothian, died June 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Pugh; and his father, Thomas Marshall Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Joseph Brown; his wonderful children, Todd (Mindy) and Kristie Bowman (Andrew); four precious grandchildren, Jordan, Katelyn, Olivia and Elle; brother, Marshall; and sister, Sue. On June 4, 2020, at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, a private Mass will be held. For condolences and a "live stream" of the service, go to www.blileys.com.View online memorial
