BROWN, VIVIAN

BROWN, Vivian O., 96, of Henrico, died July 7, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Minta B. Brown; three sons, Rudolph P. Jr., Merle E. and John R. (Sherl) Brown; 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. There will be a walk through visitation at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Sunday, July 12, from 3 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Road. Rev. Angelo Chatmon officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

