BROWN, Vivian O., 96, of Henrico, died July 7, 2020. Surviving are her daughter, Minta B. Brown; three sons, Rudolph P. Jr., Merle E. and John R. (Sherl) Brown; 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. There will be a walk through visitation at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Sunday, July 12, from 3 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Road. Rev. Angelo Chatmon officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
