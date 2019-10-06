BROWN, Wallace Lloyd Jr., 91, Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Wallace L. Brown Sr. and Viola Riggins Brown Peake; and was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Ruth Ann Brown; his sister, Mildred Whitney; a nephew, Arthur Whitney; and his twin nieces, Pat Knox and Peggy Geohring. Mr. Brown was a United States Army veteran, having served during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post #284 in Colonial Heights, Va. He retired from Allied Chemical after 26 years of dedicated service and was a member of the Allied Chemical Retirees Club of Hopewell. Mr. Brown was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, where he sang in the choir and served in the nursery. He was also a member of the Southside Striders at Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. Mr. Brown is survived by his daughters, Terry McDonald and husband, Grover and Carolyn Broughton and husband, Eric; three grandsons, Clay McDonald and wife, Lauren, Lloyd McDonald and wife, Erin and Seth Broughton; stepgrandchildren, Kristin Wicichowski and husband, Matthew and Jason Broughton and wife, Nicole; and his stepgreat-grandchildren, Berkley, Matthew and Colton Wicichowski, Cory and Katie Broughton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Colonial Heights, Va. Entombment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Wallace Brown Jr. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial