BROWN, William Lee, 82, known to many who knew him as "Bootney," of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Marian Brown. "Bootney" loved the Lord! His generosity and willingness to help anyone in need set the example. Although he enjoyed singing with many local gospel groups, his passion was landscaping. He successfully owned and operated Brown's Landscaping for more than 30 years. He adored his amazing customers who treated him as family. His devoted son-in-law, Ricky, and dutiful grandson, Vincent, worked by his side until the Lord called him home. He will truly be missed. He leaves to cherish his memory one son, William A. Brown (Sandra); two stepdaughters, Cynthia Epps and Malissa Rice Crawford (Ricky); two sisters, Mary Brooks and Sandra Gaines; three brothers, Robert Shelton (Jane), Douglas Shelton and Junius Shelton (Shirley); four grandchildren, Sierra Brown, Deon Brown, Jason Epps and Vincent Epps Jr. (Monique); and one devoted niece, Shelly Dunaway; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where viewing will be available Thursday, March 26, 2020. A graveside memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 28, 2020, 12 p.m. at Maury Street Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street. Considering recent health concerns, no more than 10 people may be allowed at the viewing or memorial service at one time.View online memorial
