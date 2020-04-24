BROWN, Wilma B., age 99, widow of David O. Templeman and J. Bryan Brown, passed away peacefully April 21, 2020. She is survived by her loving and caring children, Darlene Thomas and Daniel B. Brown and his wife, Anna; and her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and remarkable caregivers. She loved taking the grandchildren to Sunday school, babysitting and playing games with everyone and sweets of any kind! She retired from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. She always dreamed of living on the water. That dream came true and she lived for over 20 wonderful years at South Hill Banks on the Rappahannock River. She enjoyed basking in the sun and the many family members and friends who visited her at the river. She had an unforgettable love for everyone and a genuine kindness. She will live on in our hearts forever. Interment private. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity, Alzheimer's Association or Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church.View online memorial
