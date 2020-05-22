BROWN, Yolanda L., departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary F. Brown. She is survived by one son, Pernell Anthony Winston Jr. (Shanice); father, Otis J. Brown Sr.; sister, Tuwarna Y. Brown-Jones; brother, Ottis J. Brown Jr. (Monica); granddaughter, Savannah Ariana Winston; niece, Tyonna Yvette Jones; nephews, Ottis J. Brown III and Eric B. Brown; devoted uncle and aunt, James L. and Rev. Charlene Watkins; aunts, Henrietta Watkins and Edith Clarke (Clarence); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, May 25, 2020, from 12 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
