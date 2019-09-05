BROWNE, Dea. Mary Evelyn S., was predeceased by her husband, Hillie Edmond Browne Sr.; and son, Hillie Edmond Browne Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Anne Browne; son, Arnold S. Browne (Charlene); daughter-in-law, Cheryl Browne; five grandchildren, Kimberly Browne, Latricia Browne-Knight (Antoine), Arnold S. Browne II(Michelle); Ashly Browne of Atlanta, Ga. and Alexander Browne; three great-grandchildren, Justin Peralta, London Callaham and Kamryn Browne; goddaughter, Laurita Harris-Portee (Ralph); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, September 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Ave. Rev Dr. James Harris officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Alzheimer Association, 4600 Cox Rd., #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. The family would like to send their heartfelt appreciation out to the staff of The Laurels of Bon Air Grand Summit.View online memorial