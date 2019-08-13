BROWNELL, Nancy Carolyn, 78, of Chester, Va., passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Edith Smith Talbott; and was also preceded in death by her brother, William Talbott; and a sister, Delores Talbott. Mrs. Brownell was an active member of Walthall Baptist Church and will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Brownell; three sons, James Wilson, Brian Wilson and Robert Whelan; three daughters, Kimberly Whelan Williams, Carolyn Harris and Julie Paramore; 26 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Walthall Baptist Church in memory of Nancy Brownell. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial