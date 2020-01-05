BROWNIE, ERNIE III

BROWNIE, Ernie Jack III, joined his son, E.J. Brownie; and grandparents in Heaven on December 30, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Ronda Brownie; sons, Robert Brownie and Thomas Brownie (Emily); daughters, Melissa Shearer (Andrew), Crystal Redford (David) and Stephanie Brownie (Tony); eight grandchildren and extended family and friends. Jack lived a rough life but was always kind, fair and honest. He treated you the way you treated him. He loved bowling and teaching the sport to children as they were the future of the sport. As long as his family was happy, he was happy. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 8. Interment Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.View online memorial
