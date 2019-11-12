BROWNIE, RICHARD JR.

BROWNIE, Richard W. Jr., 56, of North Chesterfield, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Brownie Sr.; and his grandparents, Lennox and Phyllis Walden and Norma Brownie; uncles, Jack and Warren Brownie; and his aunt, Maryana Reed. He is survived by his mother, Garnette Brownie; special uncles, Lennox Walden (Deloris) and James Brownie (Liz); special cousin, Beverly Batdorf (Mark). Many other special family and friends have shared in his life. Rick was a lifelong member of the Manchester Moose Lodge #699. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 (TONIGHT), at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Sherbourne United Methodist Church, 2619 Sherbourne Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23237.View online memorial