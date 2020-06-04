BROWNING, R. Wayne Sr., died May 27, 2020, at his home in Davis Wharf, Va. He was born September 13, 1931. He is survived by his wife, Mary Will Copes Browning; their five children, four grandchildren and other extended family. He enjoyed a long life full of love, family, friends and service to others. With all his many activities, his favorite and most important work was being Dad. Condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
