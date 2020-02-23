BROWNSON, Hayden C. "Bud" Jr., of Richmond, Va., left this earth on February 15, 2020, to be reunited with his beloved wife, Martue. He leaves behind his children, Bill (Charlotte), Barbara, David (Ria), Timmy (Paula) and their respective families. Bud was a proud former student of Hampden-Sydney and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. For 50 years, he was President of Brownson Equipment, then went on to become a PM for Sunnybrook Homes and served as the "oldest ferry operator in Virginia" of Sunnybank Ferry. Bud was a seasoned traveler, avid sailor, brilliant host, knowledgeable conversationalist, wonderful dancer and genuine family man. Details about his celebration of life are to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/.View online memorial
