BRUBAKER, FLORA

BRUBAKER, Flora Kidd, was born in Orange, Va., on May 23, 1925, and went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2019. Flora was the daughter of Ethel Sadie and William McGrew Kidd. Flora was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Edward; son, John; grandson, Christopher; and brothers, Willis and McGrew. Flora is survived by her son, Lowell Glenn; her sisters, Nellie Hynst, Ethel Lee Elliott and Joyce Hall; grandchildren, Scott Brubaker, Mari Beavers, Michael Brubaker; great-grandchildren, Garrett Palmatier, Danelle Griffin, Lindsey Brubaker, Allison Brubaker; and special neighbor, Bob Rhodes. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.