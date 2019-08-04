BRUCE, Alta Mae, 88, of Sandston, passed away on August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, David Bruce; and her siblings, Doris Wright, Clarice House, Howard Cooke and Eunice Jackson. Alta is survived by her son, Gary Bruce (Cindy); daughter, Cindy Berberich; grandchildren, Kevin Bruce and Hunter Berberich; sister, Nettie Callahan; and many other family members. Alta spent many years as a bookkeeper for various rental complexes in the area. She was also a longtime member of Sandston Baptist Church. The family would like to thank Henrico Health and rehab for caring for Mrs. Bruce. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, with a graveside to follow at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150.View online memorial