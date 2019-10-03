BRUCE, Thomas James, 84, of The Villages, Fla., passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Tommy was born January 14, 1935, in Richmond, Va. He enjoyed track and football in high school and played softball until he was 45 years of age. He served in the Army National Guard for 11 years. After working 37 years as an insurance representative in life, health and financial services for several companies, he retired to The Villages in 2000 from Virginia Beach, Va., to enjoy the warm weather and golf. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys (Lang) Bruce; and sister, Joyce. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn (Lynn), The Villages; sons, Brian (Heidi) of Powhatan, Va., Barry (Kim) of Richmond, Va. and Brandon of Tampa, Fla.; shared with former spouse, Roselyn Bruce; grandchildren, Raegan and Ainsley; stepdaughter, Alicia Brooks, Richmond, Va. Graveside funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help fight COPD at https://www.copdfoundation.org. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, Fla. and Manning Funeral Home, Richmond, Va.View online memorial