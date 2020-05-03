BRULE, DORIS

BRULE, Doris Rita, 95, of Chesterfield, Va., has joined her loving husband, Lionel Brule on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her father, Joseph Albert Parent; mother, Rosalie Delina Parent; and her son-in-law, Victor Owen. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Brule Owen; grandsons, Michael Victor (Carrie) Owen, Jeffrey Sean (Lindsay) Owen and Zachary Stephen Owen; and great-grandchildren, Devyn Ainsley Owen, Aiden Bryanston Owen, Yeats Valentine Owen, Tuck Lyon Owen and Ravello Cameron Owen. Her Memorial Mass will be held at St. Augustine's Catholic Church at a later date with burial to follow in Emporia, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va., 23060, http://www.cancer.org, Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/ or the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va., 23060 www.heart.org.

