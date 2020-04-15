BRUNEL, FRANCIS "GREG"

BRUNEL, Francis Gregory "Greg," 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Rosalie Brunel. Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Cheryl Courtney Brunel; his devoted son, Michael Gregory Brunel; two brothers, Pierre Brunel of Oklahoma and Bob Brunel of New York; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Greg graduated from Florida Southern University and spent most of his life working as an accountant. He volunteered for over 10 years on the East Hanover Rescue Squad. After retirement, he enjoyed his pets and conducting family genealogy research. Greg loved the Outer Banks and took family vacations there every year. He also enjoyed cruises with his wife before his health began to fail. He will be greatly missed by his beloved family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held once gathering restrictions have lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory should be made to East Hanover Rescue Squad.View online memorial
