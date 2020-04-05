BRUNNER, David Hunting, 80, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home in Henrico, Va., having fought the good fight against bone marrow cancer. Born March 30, 1939, he grew up in New Jersey, attended Columbia Bible College in South Carolina, served in the Air Force, retired from Hewlett Packard and was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Richmond. David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Grace McKee Brunner; his three daughters, Mary Ruth Brunner Moran (Joel), Deborah Brunner Cabrera (Ruben), Becky Brunner Ringley; and six grandchildren. David was a wonderful man who touched many lives as he served his loving Savior. A memorial service is pending.View online memorial
