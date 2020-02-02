BRYANT, David "Dave" Allen, 59, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Michael Bryant. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marquita Bryant; son, Gavin Bryant (Rachel); mother, Marilyn A. Bryant; granddaughter, Gabriella; brother, William "Billy" Bryant; niece and nephew, Ashley and Seth Hobson; one great-nephew, four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law. Dave had a wonderful sense of humor, he loved his family and will be greatly missed. A memorial ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 (today), at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
