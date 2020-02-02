BRYANT, Jacquelin Adeline, 72, of Chesterfield, departed this life Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Bryant Jr. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughters, Pamela Barrett and Tawana Tucker; sons, Roy III and Reginald Bryant Sr.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, February 3, and where the family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment private.View online memorial
BRYANT, JACQUELIN
To plant a tree in memory of JACQUELIN BRYANT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.