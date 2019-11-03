BRYANT, JAMES

BRYANT, Dr. James Howard, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children and grandchildren on October 26, 2019, at the age of 88 following the rapid onset of leukemia. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Martha Bryant. Howard Bryant was born on January 30, 1931, as the third of four brothers (Charles, Tom, Howard and Billy Joe) to Mack and Goldie Bryant. He received his B.A. at Louisiana College in 1951, and his M.A. and Ph.D. in psychology from LSU in 1959. Howard Bryant pioneered many of the advances now referred to as information systems. His developmental work on the first flight simulators was followed by system designs for Strategic Air Command, schools and governments. He was appointed as Chief Information Officer for Virginia under Governors Godwin and Holton and subsequently founded the Deptartment of Information Science at VCU. Dr. Bryant headed Information Services for both the U.S. Patent Office and the Census Bureau. After retirement, he remained active in his discipline serving the World Bank in Turkey and as a professor in Puerto Rico. He is survived by his four children, Dr. Stephen Bryant (Marthe), Dr. Daniel Bryant (Deborah) and his twin daughters, Mrs. Julie Trinkle (Robert) and Dr. Jeanie Trent. He is additionally survived by 12 grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan Bryant (Deborah), Dr. Melanie Bryant Connah (Cameron), Ms. Amanda Bryant, Ms. Kathleen Bryant, Dr. Katherine Thorn (Sam), Mrs. Emily Bauer (Craig), Mr. Austin Brown, Ms. Erin Sweeney, Mr. Justin Trent (Alina), Ms. Mallory Trent, Mr. Riley Trent and Mr. Sean Trent, as well as four great-grandchildren. He passed on his passion for sailing to his children who continue to sail his beloved Chesapeake Bay. He will be remembered as the worldly, sage and kindly father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to three generations. His accomplishments will live on through his career works, as will his love and kindness through the many lives he influenced. A memorial service will be held on December 29, 2019, at the Boathouse Pavilion in Midlothian, Va. Donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in recognition of Howard's and Martha's longtime love of sailing on this beautiful body of water.View online memorial
