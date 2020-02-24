BRYANT, Katrez Tyreese, 18, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, February 17, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at March Funeral Home.View online memorial
