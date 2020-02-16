BRYANT, ROBERT

BRYANT, Robert N. Sr., 70, of Richmond, departed this life January 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Peyton Bryant; son, Robert N. Bryant Jr.; sister, Jean Brent; and his brother, Peyton Bryant. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Daisy Bryant; son, Corey Bryant; three grandchildren, Teyonkwa Cox, Corey Cox and Ravell Eberhardt; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Gloria Gaines, Sarah Frazier and Cyrenthia Stywalt; two brothers-in-law, Murray Wood (Elizabeth) and William Wood; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, February 17, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd., on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1 p.m.

