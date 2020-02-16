BRYANT, Robert N. Sr., 70, of Richmond, departed this life January 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Peyton Bryant; son, Robert N. Bryant Jr.; sister, Jean Brent; and his brother, Peyton Bryant. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Daisy Bryant; son, Corey Bryant; three grandchildren, Teyonkwa Cox, Corey Cox and Ravell Eberhardt; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Gloria Gaines, Sarah Frazier and Cyrenthia Stywalt; two brothers-in-law, Murray Wood (Elizabeth) and William Wood; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, February 17, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd., on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious