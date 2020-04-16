BRYANT, ROBERT

BRYANT, Robert L., 93, of Henrico, departed this life April 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Gladys V. Fleming Bryant; brother, Cola Bryant (Ethel); three sons, Matthew Bryant, Charlie Bryant (Rose Mary) and Van Gibbs; two daughters, Diane Phyalls (Smith) and Judy Spencer (Walter); and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A private graveside service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park.

