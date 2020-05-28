BRYANT, Samuel Sr., 85, of King William, departed this life May 19, 2020. Remain rest with the Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the First Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Dawn, Va. Online condolences at www.owensfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …