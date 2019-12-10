BRYANT, Tiola S., 38, of Richmond, formerly of Washington, D.C., died December 1, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, two sons, mother, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private.View online memorial
