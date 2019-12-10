BRYANT, TIOLA

BRYANT, Tiola S., 38, of Richmond, formerly of Washington, D.C., died December 1, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, two sons, mother, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.