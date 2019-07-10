BRYANT, WILLIAM "BUZZ" JR.

BRYANT, Mr. William C. "Buzz" Jr., 60, of Blackstone, Va., passed away after a brief illness, with his family at his side on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He is survived by his son, Lee Bryant of Blackstone; mother, Joyce LaVerne Bryant of Petersburg; two granddaughters, Skye and Sabrina; a grandson, Jaidyn; six brothers, Larry (Victoria) of Midlothian, Mike of Chesterfield, Steve (Tammy) of Chesterfield, Jeff of Chesterfield, Dwayne of Mechanicsville and Joey of Chesterfield; two sisters, Susie of Henrico and Miranda of Lynchburg. Buzz was a retired member of the Wounded Spirit Community Outreach Motorcycle Group. He had 12 years of service with the Nottoway County Emergency Squad and was a charter member of the Blackstone First Responders. Buzz served 32 years, was a lifetime member and was a former Captain of the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, of which he was still an active member. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Blackstone Baptist Church, 405 South Main St., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Interment will take place at 4 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, 318 Church St., Blackstone, Va. 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial