BRYCE, Helen Cox, of Richmond, Virginia, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury of Richmond. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edwin C. Bryce II. Mrs. Bryce was the daughter of the late Emmet Cox and Gertrude Ferris Cox. She is survived by her son, Edwin Clinton Bryce III and his wife, Nancy Tiller Bryce; her daughter, Ann Bryce Rowland; a grandson, John McLean Bryce and his wife, Margaret Scalia Bryce; three great-grandchildren; and a stepgranddaughter, Elizabeth Whitney Bryant. Mrs. Bryce was a member of the Westover Hills United Methodist Church, where she was a volunteer for many years. She was also a member of the James River Woman's Club and a founding member of the Willow Oaks Country Club. There will be a private funeral service for immediate family members. If desired, contributions may be made to the Westover Hills United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.View online memorial