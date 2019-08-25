BRYNER, Helen Markiel, 100, of Midlothian, born September 26, 1918, died peacefully at home on August 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry J. Markiel and Angelina Morawski; her husband of 58 years, Charles Allen Bryner; and her son, Daniel Paul Bryner. Helen is survived by her two sons, Dr. Michael A. Bryner (Thelma) and James G. Bryner (Karen). She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her grandchildren, Jeff, Scott, Sarah and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Eva, Owen and Wolf. She had a distinguished 31-plus-year innovative teaching career, primarily in western New York, noted for fostering patriotic principles and civic values, for which she received the 1969 Valley Forge Freedoms Foundation National Teacher's Medal award. Her long involvement with the Special Olympics and support for those with disabilities earned a 1998 Lifetime Achievement Award. She and her family were named New York State Special Olympics Family of the Year in 1989. Helen's teaching influence continued after her move to St. Louis, Mo., in 2000, where she became fully engaged with the organizations and agencies that provided support services for individuals with special needs. Her viewpoint was that every individual has potential and the parents' duty is to maximize that potential. In 2016, Helen moved to Midlothian, Va., bringing her values and wisdom of a full life well-lived, which she shared through her participation in WINGS, where she was more than graciously received. The family is especially grateful for the love, care and support of friends and neighbors in O'Fallon, Mo., and Midlothian, Va., and especially the St. Gabriel community for embracing Helen and making her last years full and happy. A special note of acknowledgment and gratitude is extended to the medical personnel, hospice team members and caregivers who attended to her with tremendous love and expertise in her last days. A visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 4 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832, followed by a Funeral Mass Tuesday, August 27, 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 8901 Winterpock Rd., Chesterfield Va. 23832. Condolences may be offered online at the Bennet Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics in your local area. Internment will be in Jamestown, N.Y. at a later date.View online memorial