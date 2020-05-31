BSAT, Rita K., passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Cook. She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Mahmoud "Moe" Bsat; son, Ramsey Bsat; granddaughter, Emma Grace Bsat; mother, Anneliese Cook; sister, Patricia Cook Thomas; and two nephews, Matthew and T.J. Thomas. Rita was a longtime resident of Richmond and worked in the Virginia School System. A celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RITA BSAT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.