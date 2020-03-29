BUBLITZ, Robert Franklin, 91, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Chester, Va. and McKinney, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home. Born at his family home in Maywood, Illinois on January 10, 1929, he was the son of the late Frank and Hazel Bublitz; and was preceded in death by his two brothers, Melvin and John Bublitz. Robert loved studying the Bible and was a longtime member of Kingsland Baptist Church in Richmond, Va., where he served as a Deacon, Trustee and Sunday school teacher for 26 years. A United States Army veteran, Mr. Bublitz honorably served his country in Greenland during World War II. He worked for more than 35 years as an employee of Reynolds Metals in Richmond, Va. With no formal post-high school training, he worked his way up through the company to become a design and research engineer in the packaging division. Robert enjoyed photography, especially in nature, and was a professional photo restorer. He was a member of the Toastmasters, which promoted communication, public speaking and leadership. A devoted husband, father and grandpa, he was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jeanette Dena Bublitz; son, Steven Duane Bublitz and wife, Sherri; daughter, Faye Denise Hodgin and husband, Scott; five grandchildren, Lotti Bublitz, Kayla Blythe and husband, Austin, Nathaniel Bublitz, Christopher Hodgin, Courtney Hodgin; soon-to-be-great-grandson, Griffin James Blythe; several nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many friends. A funeral service will be live-streamed on Mr. Bublitz's webpage on www.jtmorriss.com at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, with Pastor Pat Fiordelise officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsland Baptist Church, 8801 Perrymont Rd., Richmond, Va. 23237. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
