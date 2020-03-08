BUCHANAN, DONNA

BUCHANAN, Donna L., 67, of Henrico, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Taylor; brother, Robert W. Taylor; sister, Helen Cornett; grandson, Jacob Ragland; and nephew, Eddie McClure. Family left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Christine Ragland-Farina, Donna Kay, Jamie Withrow (Clint) and Ann Terry (Justin); son, James D. Buchanan; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Warthan (Rick), Elizabeth McClure and Linda Monzon; other extended family; and her most loving and dearest best friend for most of her life, Amanda Jackmowski. In honor of Donna's wishes burial will be private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DONNA BUCHANAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.