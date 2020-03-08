BUCHANAN, Donna L., 67, of Henrico, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Taylor; brother, Robert W. Taylor; sister, Helen Cornett; grandson, Jacob Ragland; and nephew, Eddie McClure. Family left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Christine Ragland-Farina, Donna Kay, Jamie Withrow (Clint) and Ann Terry (Justin); son, James D. Buchanan; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Warthan (Rick), Elizabeth McClure and Linda Monzon; other extended family; and her most loving and dearest best friend for most of her life, Amanda Jackmowski. In honor of Donna's wishes burial will be private.View online memorial
