BUCHANAN, John Charles, was born January 23, 1963, to Jack Veach Buchanan and Margaret Pauline (Lee) Buchanan in Oklahoma City, Okla. After graduating from Bethany Nazarene College (now Southern Nazarene University), he joined the family supermarket business, Buchanan Food Marts. John moved to Richmond, Va. in 1991 and enjoyed a variety of careers, from business consulting to real estate to home improvement. He passed away February 29, 2020, after a long illness. John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Margaret Alison Buchanan (fiance, Alec Charles Bourdages) of Arlington, Va. and Matthew Davis Buchanan of Midlothian, Va.; as well as his brother, Stephen Lee Buchanan (Cathy) of Oklahoma City; and many other loving family members and friends. John's memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m. at The Brandermill Church, 4500 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation.View online memorial
