BUCHANAN, Stephen Lawrence, 68, of Richmond, passed away on December 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Frances Buchanan; and his twin brother, John Buchanan. Surviving him are his wife of 42 years, Linda Duffield Buchanan; daughter, Julie Buchanan and her husband, Steven Traverso; granddaughter, Elena Traverso; sister, Linda Freeman and her husband, Blake Freeman. Stephen was a 1971 graduate of Hermitage High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
