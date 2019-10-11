BUCK, BEATRICE "PEACHES"

BUCK, Beatrice L. "Peaches," departed this life October 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bernice Smith; son, William Smith; brother, Raymond L. Smith; sister, Shirley Butler; and her grandson, Willie Smith. She is survived by three daughters, Gloria Mangum (Albert), Bernice Buck Whitlock (Curtis) and Darlene Smith; brother, James R. Smith; four grandsons, Antonio and Jermon Smith, Tyshawn and David Buck; two granddaughters, Monique and Dominique Redd; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, at 12 noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
