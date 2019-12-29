BUCKINGHAM, Chris, 38, of New Kent, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, William Alan and Barbara Kay Perry Buckingham; he is survived by his sister, Stephanie Randesi (Mike); his nephew, Michael; the love of his life, Kelly Howard; and children in love, Hannah, Jennifer and Clayton Sumbatoff. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed more than words can express. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.View online memorial
BUCKINGHAM, Chris
To plant a tree in memory of Chris BUCKINGHAM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.