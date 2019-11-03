BUCKLEY, Jean Ware, 74, currently of Damascus, Va., and previously of Powhatan, Va., passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Mrs. Buckley and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, Va. 24236, ph.# 276-475-3631

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags