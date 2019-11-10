BUCKLEY, Jean Ware, 74, most recently of Damascus, Va., and previously of Powhatan, Va., passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and George H. Ware of Virginia Beach, Va.; and her aunt, Phyllis Foster Hunter of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James David Buckley; her sons, David and his wife, Tami, of Beech Mountain, N.C. and Jeffrey and his wife, Nicky, of Damascus, Va.; her brother, G. Hunter Ware and his wife, Ingerlise, of Charlottesville, Va. She is also survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jean was born in Richmond, Va., on June 20, 1945. The family moved to Virginia Beach, Va., that same year. Jean was a graduate of Virginia Beach Country Day School (later merged with Norfolk Academy), Briarcliff College, Briarcliff, N.Y. and the University of Georgia, Athens, Ga. Jean retired from the Department of Social Services after many years of service to the elderly of Powhatan County, Va. Jean was the beloved center of her family, always kind and thoughtful to everyone around her. She was a skilled knitter, quilter and embroiderer. Eight years ago, Jean suffered a devastating heart attack and stroke, which she survived with extraordinary grace and courage (always downplaying the paralysis and pain which followed). A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Damascus United Methodist Church, Damascus, Va., with Pastor Creighton Smith officiating. Jean deeply loved her family, friends and all dogs and cats. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Jean and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, Va. 24236, (276) 475-3631.View online memorial